Florence E. Carlson

Florence E. Carlson Obituary
Florence E. Carlson

1924 ~ 2019

Florence went home into the loving arms of the Lord September 3, 2019.

Born in Minnesota to Swedish immigrant parents Andrew & Bertha Hanson. She was the fourth of eight children raised on the family farm.

Upon graduation, she moved to Seattle and met her husband Raymond Carlson. Florence and Ray built their home in Shoreline and she resided there until her passing.

She is survived by her brother Don Hanson and sister Doris Monson, her children Barbara (Doug), Susan (Rob) and Leif (Julie). Her beloved grandchildren, Tamara, Allison, Sean, Heidi, Tracie and Christopher, great-grandchildren Kennady, Londyn, Cole and Dylan, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, her brother Leonard and sisters Alice, Helen, Marian, and Irene.

Florence was very active in her church and quilting group and loved keeping in touch with family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

The family would like to thank Pastor John Beck and the 8th Floor at Providence Hospice Care Center in Everett for their loving care and support during her last days.

A Celebration of Life will be held

at 11:00 am Saturday, September

14th at Bethesda Lutheran

Church, 23406 56th Ave W.,

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to Bethesda Lutheran Church.

Please share memories at

www.beckstributecenter.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
