Florence M. Judkins
Age 92, of Auburn, WA passed away peacefully May 29th, 2020. Florence was born in Seattle, WA to Henry and Genevieve Trentman on January 28, 1928. She retired in 1988 after 25 years as the head cook for Auburn School District. She was preceded in death by her husband William after 62 years of marriage, her parents, brothers Jim, Frank, Paul, Edward, and sisters Betty, Helen and Genevieve. Florence is survived by 3 children, Dianne (Auburn), Bill (Vancouver, WA,) Bruce (St Louis), 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and brothers Harry, Robert, Danny, Patrick and sister Mary.

Interment will be at

Tahoma National Cemetery

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
