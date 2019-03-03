Florence (Flory) Sullivan



Flory passed away peacefully in Renton February 13, 2019 at the age of 95. Flory was born in Castletownbere, County Cork, Ireland, in 1923, the fifth of nine children and immigrated to Seattle in 1948. He served in the US Army occupation forces in Japan in 1949 and the Korean War. He worked at Bethlehem Steel for 33 years.



Survived by one brother, Peter Sullivan (Seattle, WA); two sisters: Delia Sullivan (Glengarriff, Ireland) and Eileen Dineen (Eastbourne, UK); and numerous nieces and nephews in Seattle, Ireland, and England. Flory was ready to move on to the afterlife. His Irish humor had us all laughing until the end. He dictated a portion of his obituary: "It's been four years on death row. I'm movin' out!



Lord have mercy on my soul. That's about it!"



RIP Flory. Thank you for the laughs. You will be missed. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019