Floyd Edward Williams, Jr.



Floyd E. Williams, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, in Columbus, OH, the morning after celebrating his 87th birthday. He was born on July 18, 1933, in Pine Bluff Arkansas, to proud parents, Mabel Ward Williams and Floyd Edward Williams, Sr. His schooling began at Burton Elementary on Vashon Island, and he graduated from Bremerton High School. After high school he joined the military and served in Japan & Korea as a co-pilot for the United States Air Force. Later he moved to Seattle to attend the University of Washington.



As a true self-starter, Floyd began his career in real estate, later founding & managing one of the most reputable African American owned real estate firms in the Greater Seattle area, Pride Realty. In addition, he had a dual career with the US Postal Service. He started out as a mail carrier and retired as a mail handler at the Fourth & Lander Post Office, where he had a stellar attendance record. By this time Floyd had married his first wife, Joan, and they were to raise two children and build their family home on Mercer Island. In 2019, after the death of his second wife, Vivian, he moved to Columbus, OH to begin kidney dialysis under the watchful care of his daughter, Denise.



Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mabel Williams, Sr.; siblings, Willa Beecher Bogan, Argie Lee McKenzie, and Delsie Marie Peebles; and two wives, Joan Chatman Williams, and Vivian Chatman (Bown) Williams.



He leaves to mourn his passing his two children, Denise Williams Henderson, and Kenya Edward Le;ger (born Kenneth Edward Williams); grandchildren, Nikquan Edward Mathis Henderson, Quiana Dawn Pollock (Brandon T. Lester), Renika Payne Davis (Dennis L. Davis, Jr.), and granddaughter by choice, Angela Garner; great grandchildren, Dominic William Davis, Noah Anthony Lester, and Evelyn Rose Lester.



Due to the current pandemic, Mr. Williams will be remembered in a small service for family members on Sunday July 26, 2020 (time TBD) at the SeaTac location of Bonney Watson at 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac WA 98188 (tel.) 206-673-5630. Seating is limited to 50 family members, but the service will be live streamed. Please contact Bonney Watson for the livestream information.



