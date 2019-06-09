Resources More Obituaries for Floyd Hammersla Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Floyd Hammersla

Obituary Condolences Flowers Floyd Hammersla



Floyd Hammersla was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 27, 1922. He passed away after a brief illness on May 28, 2019. His mother, Clara Neubauer Simpson and his brother, William Hammersla preceded him in death as did nephews, Rick Fetrow and Bill Hammersla. He is survived by his wife, Joy, his sister, Jean Fetrow (Loren Noyes) and by his nieces Joni Ostergaard (Will Patton) and Kathy Kieff and their children and grandchildren.



By the time he entered kindergarten, Floyd's parents had moved to Seattle where he began his education. Except for a short period when the family lived in NY, Floyd attended Seattle public schools, graduating in 1939 from Roosevelt High School.



Concern for national security at this time led Floyd and some friends to take flying lessons. Because private air activity near the coast was prohibited, they had to travel to eastern WA for their lessons. In 1942, Floyd enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He served in the South Pacific until his honorable discharge in 1945. He never forgot the horrors of war and always wished there were a stronger national tendency to avoid such means of solving international problems.



Upon his return from the War Floyd enrolled at the University of Washington and earned both BA (1950) and MA (1955) degrees in hearing and speech pathology and in education. Floyd spent 34 years in public education, beginning in 1950 as a Speech Pathologist in Longview, Washington. He joined the Seattle School System in 1954. He served as a Speech and Hearing therapist, an elementary teacher, and a counselor at Wilson Junior High and Roosevelt High Schools. He was an active participant in the Seattle Teacher association.



In retirement, Floyd enjoyed owning and managing rentals in Seattle and working in his yard. Leisure activities included hiking, beachcombing and especially skiing. He also loved to read. He claimed that in his youth he read every book (!!?) in the Greenwood Public Library. As an adult he was a rapid and prolific reader of books as well as the daily newspapers, two of which he read until almost the last day of his life.



Floyd's home and family were of great importance to him. He married Crete Hall in 1948. Their home in a cabin Floyd built on Beaver Lake became a center of many family activities. Crete passed away in 1965. In 1970 he married Joy Fisher Finkbeiner. They enjoyed hosting family and friends often in their Edmonds home.



To his friends and acquaintances Floyd was known as a strong person: strong in character, strong in purpose, and strong in faith. He was raised and confirmed in the Lutheran Church. In 1963, he affiliated with the Lakeview Free Methodist Church in Seattle in which he was active for many years.



A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on June 15 in the



Chapel at Edmonds United Methodist Church



828 Casper St, Edmonds, WA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to a , to Seattle Pacific University or to , Northwest Division.



Please share your



memories of Floyd at



www.beckstributecenter.com Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries