Floyd Rogers
Floyd Rogers passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020. Born on December 25, 1950, in Wenatchee, Floyd spent his childhood camping, hiking, skiing, and canoeing. He graduated from Washington State University (WSU) with degrees in computer science and electrical engineering and then worked at Boeing and Microsoft. Later, he dedicated himself to education and the environment. Floyd expanded programs for education, computer science, and medicine at WSU and helped establish WSU's regional campuses. He also worked with environmental groups Conservation Northwest, Mountains to Sound Greenway, and Forterra to preserve wildlands and enhance public recreation. An avid skier, Floyd taught skiing at Crystal Mountain for over 40 years.
He is survived by wife Judy; sons Jason (Erica) and Patrick (Maggie); siblings Paul (Carol), Beth (John), and Marcy (Wayne); and granddaughters Madeleine and Charlotte.
Remembrances can be made to Conservation Northwest, Forterra, Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust, or brain cancer research.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020