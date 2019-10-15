|
Fook Bong Eng
August 20, 1931 ~ October 9, 2019 Bong passed away in his sleep while staying at Kline Galland senior care facility in Seattle, Washington. Born in Taishan, Guangdong, China, to Wah and Young Eng, he married Sue Liu in 1948 before immigrating to Seattle. He took English classes at Bailey Gatzert School and completed the culinary trade program at Edison Technical College (now Seattle Central). In 1952, he relocated to Spokane, Washington, and worked in the kitchen of his brother's restaurant, the Cathay Inn. Shortly after this, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and deployed in the Korean War, where he served as a cook. Afterward, Bong and his nephew opened a restaurant, the Teahouse in Greenwood. Following the success of that business, Bong and his wife opened Hong's in Lynnwood which they operated daily with the help of their children up until retirement in the mid-90's. Outside of being a restaurateur, Bong was an ongoing active member of the national Eng Association in its Seattle chapter. As well as a real estate entrepreneur which he maintained into his retirement. He is preceded in death by his wife Sue and daughter Marilyn; survived by his sons Frank (Nancy) and Kenneth (Freida), along with his 10 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
A service will be held in Seattle at 11am at Butterworth Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, followed by burial at
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019