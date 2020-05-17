|
|
Forbes Bottomly
April 20, 1921 ~ May 8, 2020
Forbes Bottomly died at the age of 99 on May 8, 2020 in Seattle, WA.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Raymond Victor Bottomly and Mouriel (Heath) Bottomly. A graduate of the University of Montana (Phi Beta Kappa), he earned a doctorate in Educational Management and Sociology at Washington State University.
Forbes Bottomly is best known for his eight-year term in Washington state as Superintendent of Schools for Seattle, where he fully exercised his educational philosophy of planned excellence for every student equally, in every part of the school district. Seattle was also where he regularly needed to demonstrate his considerable political and diplomatic skills, navigating the tumultuous social upheaval of the late 60s to early 70s, while planning and beginning implementation of Seattle's ultimate ground-breaking voluntary school desegregation.
After Seattle, he was the Executive Director of the Metropolitan Planning Project, helping to design a cooperative education plan for the Boston Metropolitan Area, one intended to maximize performance and efficiency while reducing minority isolation.
He began his educational career as a teacher in Montana's Blackfoot Indian reservation in 1950, following four years of service as a Naval officer during World War II. He moved into educational administration, but maintained throughout his life that his primary identity was that of a teacher, whatever his job title.
During his time as a Navy pilot, he acquired a love of sailing while learning to fly seaplanes, and sailed extensively throughout his life. After leaving his last full-time position in 1977, he decided to build his own boat from scratch, learning as he went. Named the Tuatara, in homage to the ancient Polynesian navigators he so admired, his final product was a 38' ketch with an 8' bowsprit and a 50' main mast. His efforts were successful, and the sleek Tuatara has sailed extensively throughout the Pacific.
Despite his influential career in education, Forbes Bottomly said he wanted his epitaph to read: "He was a master boatwright." He was indeed that, but most agree that his epitaph should be instead, "He was a visionary leader whose efforts greatly improved the educational opportunities and experiences of thousands of children."
Forbes Bottomly was a gentle man who always insisted on sharing the credit for any accomplishment. A board member once described him as "always affable to everyone, almost shy, but with strong principles and a spine of steel - no matter the issue, he was always willing talk to anyone, anytime, whether supporter or opponent." He cared deeply about inequities in the world, and spent his life devoted to narrowing them.
Forbes Bottomly was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Bottomly, and his second wife, Jerri Bottomly. He is survived by his sister Elizabeth Withington, son William Bottomly (daughter-in-law, Colleen), daughter, Kim Bottomly (son-in-law, Wayne Villemez), three grandchildren, Daniel Bottomly, Hannah Janeway, Megan Janeway and three great grandchildren.
Please sign Forbes' online
Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020