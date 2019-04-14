Home

Forrest Coonrod died on March 8,

2019 after a long and full life that began (with a bang) on July 4, 1922 in Michigan City, Indiana.

His life was enriched with experiences far and wide: U.S. army in Philippines (1943-1945), a Purdue Metallurgical Engineering degree (1948), French studies in Grenoble, France where he was wed (1952) to Evelyne Coonrod (ne;e Febvrel), his life-long travel companion and love. His 30-year career with Boeing was interspersed with travels here and abroad. Retirement allowed for volunteer work under new horizons, including several years at the Faculte;e Libre de The;eologie vange;lique de Vaux-sur Seine, and the continued joy of interacting with fellow humans.

His life leaves in its wake four children, Ste;phan (Cheryl Clark), Diana (Denis Masson), Melchior (Mary), and Dean Coonrod (Lisa), nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019
