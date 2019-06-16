Forrest Lorney Mickelson



Forrest ("Slim" or "Trees" to his friends) passed away on June 4, 2019 of natural causes in Des Moines, WA. He was 91.



Forrest was born on March 19, 1928 in Seattle, WA, the son of Harry and Hjordis Mickelson and the younger brother of Marjorie. Forrest graduated from Ballard High School while at the same time working for Consolidated Freightways (CF). Upon graduation, Forrest went to work for CF full time and was a much admired and respected driver in his 46-year career.



Forrest married Mariellen Joy Olsen on September 29, 1956 and relocated to Des Moines, WA where he spent the remainder of his life. He enjoyed a 54-year marriage thanks in no small part to the Tip Toppers Club of Seattle. Forrest was not only a member of the private club for tall people but also one whose job was to make sure all people entering the club was the correct height. Forrest informed his family and friends multiple times that his beloved Joy was not the "legal" height but admitted her to the club anyway, a love story destined to be. While with CF Forrest competed in multiple WA state truck rodeos in the 70s and early 80s. In 1977 he placed first in state in the five-axle division which sent him to nationals in Kansas City where he placed in the top 10 of his division.



Forrest was an avid fisherman since youth, enjoying the lakes and streams of the Washington Cascades. He also loved boating, camping, and hunting, often at the chagrin of his wife Joy. Forrest joined the Des Moines Yacht Club in 1973 and was an active member up to his death. Forrest is preceded in death by his wife Mariellen Joy (2010) and sister Marjorie (Mickelson) Hribar. He is survived by his daughter Linda and son Erik (Christina), four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary