Forrest Sherman Wald, of Seattle, passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on February 28th, 2019. Born in Seattle, WA., to Frank & Ella Wald on May 20, 1930 he is preceded in death by his older brother Warren, "Bud" Wald & his daughter Marlynn Davison. Forrest grew up in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood and attended Latona Elementary and later Lincoln high school. There he met many neighborhood families who became lifelong friends. He was of the generation where kids played "kick the can" on summer evenings till midnight, swam in Lake Union unsupervised and hung out on 45th St. at Rays Corral, often dancing in that parking lot. After High school Forrest served in the U.S. Navy from 1948-1951.



He returned from the Navy to continue his career as an electrician. He was well respected in his field and was a member of IBEW Local 46 for over 50 years. He also worked for his longtime friend Bill Jordan who started Superior Custom Controls. He remained close to the Jordan family for many years enjoying hiking, boating, and camping trips. Bill also introduced Forrest to a lifelong love of skiing. Over the years, Forrest skied Whistler, Sun Valley, Keystone, Bogus Basin, Schweitzer and many NW ski resorts with friends and family. He skied into his mid-80's and enjoyed riding a weekly ski bus to Stevens Pass with friends and ski buddy Joe. He took several trips to Europe with his family and enjoyed fishing trips to a friend's ranch in northern BC with his son.



In the 60's, Forrest was a long-time member, and one-time President, of the Seattle Inboard Racing Association, an organization that sponsored inboard hydroplane racing. He raced at Greenlake with Bill Muncey and other accomplished racers in the limited circuit traveling throughout Washington, Oregon and parts of B.C. Airplanes were also a big interest and Forrest received his private pilot's license at 16 and enjoyed building model airplanes too. He later owned two small airplanes and enjoyed flying to the San Juan Islands and other local places for enjoyment. The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA)was a big part of Forrest's life. As an active member he enjoyed local air shows and even started building his own airplane which he later donated to a local college.



The stories he would recall about his childhood, his "turkey call" ONLY once a year at Thanksgiving, candy in his pockets and talking about history and what he learned from his voracious reading habit will be missed. Over the past few years he was vocal about how proud he was of his family and how content he was with his life. We love you and will miss so many things about you, Dad.



Forrest is survived by his children Maxine Johnson, Dan Wald, Roberta Tradal (Todd), former wife & friend Gale Wald and 5 grandchildren.



A Celebration of life will be held at Rays Boathouse, NW Room,



Friday, March 29th @ 11:00 am



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital & Operation Smile.