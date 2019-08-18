|
|
Fran Trowbridge
Fran Trowbridge was born September 14, 1932 in Pasadena, CA. Her father, a cabinet maker and shipbuilder, emigrated from Sweden to Gig Harbor, Washington. Her mother's family, New Yorkers for generations, moved to California, "The Golden Promised Land". After her father drove to California and set up a contracting business, he met and married Fran's Mom. One summer the young family traveled to Washington State to visit relatives. They liked the area and bought three and one-half acres of land east of Tacoma. During World War II
Fran's father was a carpenter foreman building ships while the family lived on their "mini" farm.
After graduating from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Fran attended the University of Puget Sound majoring in Art and Music. She married Richard Trowbridge, a US Navy sailor and moved from Georgia to California, and finally back to Washington where Fran enrolled in a masters program at the University of Washington.
Fran excelled in the wholesale furniture industry managing a showroom and traveling the state of Alaska in sales. Next, she became a partner in a business devoted to helping architects and interior designers. Later, she became an independent contractor coordinating commercial installations and moves, such as Microsoft's move from Bellevue to Redmond.
After retirement, Fran volunteered at The First Place School teaching children of homeless families and at The Seattle Art Museum teaching art
Fran passed away August 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her sister Susan Ellertson Claeys and will be greatly missed by her family - the Claeys - especially the grand-nieces and nephews whom she adored - and of course her many friends.
There will be an informal memorial service Saturday August 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at University House in Seattle, WA.
https://bit.ly/2Z69Y5l
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019