Frances Ann Lombardo

Frances Ann Lombardo Obituary
Frances Ann Lombardo

Age 87, Frances passed away on July 22, 2019. She was born in Seattle, WA to Jess Calkins and Elva Mara On January 7, 1932. Frances was married to her beloved husband of 64 years Joseph. Their legacy includes four loving children (spouses), eight grand children (spouses) and four great-grandchildren. Private family services for Frances will be held on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to: Highline Medical Center Foundation, 16259 Sylvester Road Southwest, Suite 101, Burien, WA 98166
Published in The Seattle Times on July 28, 2019
