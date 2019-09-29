|
|
Frances B. North
100 years ago today, my mother, Frances North was born. She left this earth on April 28, 2017 at the age of 97. She was a pillar in the Seattle community, serving on committees for education and equity. It was not until my adult life, that I truly appreciated and understood my mother's courageousness. After all, she was an African-American woman in Madison Park who was persistently shedding light on gaps and inconsistencies embedded in our education system. She often faced obstacles from adverse opinions, yet her youth advocacy never wavered. My mother was a phenomenal woman indeed! As I reflect on her centennial celebration of life, it is incumbent upon me, my family, and the entire community my mother served to carry out her legacy by playing a role in securing an equitable educational system for future generations.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019