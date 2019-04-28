Home

After a long and fulfilling life, Fran left this earth behind on April 19, 2019. Born on August 6, 1927 to John and Olga Sigurdson, She was sister to Thelma Sigurdson Cagle and Art Sigurdson. She married Gil Cook in 1947 and the two of them raised three daughters; Layne, Barbara and Connie.

Fran is survived by her daughters and her grandchildren, Tara and Reid Smith. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Read more about Fran's life at www.emmickfunerals.com/notices/Frances-Cook
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 28, 2019
