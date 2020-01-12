|
Frances E. Pacquer
Frances Elizabeth Pacquer, 88, of Issaquah, WA passed away December 3, 2019. Fran was born December 19, 1930 to parents Arthur and Annie Frisby. She was adopted by Ralph and Cora Daniel in her teens as she was preceded in death by her parents. She was a graduate of Franklin H.S. In Sept. 1950 she married Kenneth F. Pacquer. They were married 47 years until his death in 1997. They raised 3 children, Barbara, K.C., MO Nancy, Lynnwood and Lynn, Milwaukee.
Fran was a devoted wife and mother who loved to add humor to her life journey. She spent most of her adult life as a homemaker and enjoyed volunteering for the Seattle Milk Fund & PEO. She enjoyed music and was in the Mt. Baker Presby Church Choir. As a member of Overlake Church she chaired the wedding committee.
Her final 11 years were spent at Timber Ridge with 11/2 at Briarwood Heath Center. Many friends and skilled professionals will miss her teasing and singing (which amazingly was on pitch).Along with a passion for reading, she enjoyed art and was often seen sketching & creating the visions in her head.
Survived by daughters Barbara and Lynn (Jeff); Grandchildren Melanie (Augustus) and Mark. Great-Grands Amalia, Gus and Jackson; nieces, Mary, Marian, Colleen Wells and nephew Andy. She was preceded in death by husband Ken; daughter Nancy; nephew Rob; her parents and all siblings.
There will be a private memorial later in the year. Please consider donations in Frances' name to St. Jude's Children's Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020