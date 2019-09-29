|
Frances Louisiana Mallory
OAK HARBOR- Frances Louisiana Mallory was born on January 25, 1939, in Little Rock, Ark. Frances had a zest for life at a very young age and left Arkansas behind at 16 years old in search of adventure. Well, she found it! Six children and six states later in Seattle, Wash. she re-married Jim (Red) Mallory and it was there that she found her true love and true passion.
Jim was an owner operator of a trucking business and it did not take long before Frances was taking the wheel for Jim on long stretches of open road driving the big rig herself. SHE WAS HOOKED!
The order of love was pretty simple, children, grandchildren, trucking! Together, they blanketed the U.S. and even a little bit of Canada, logging over a million miles and hundreds of trips. The stories were endless, and Frances LOVED to tell stories.
After running the business herself for another five years after Jim's passing in 1989, she got out of trucking and worked closer to home spending many days cooking, sewing, playing piano, or any excuse she could come up with to spend time with her granddaughter, Kayla, which she just loved!
The Pacific Northwest was always her favorite place in the world. So, in 2000 Frances moved back to Washington to retire and spend her last 20 years on Whidbey Island.
Frances is survived by her daughter and husband, Phil and Lynda Lulfs; their children, Alan and wife, Jenn Lulfs; daughter, Alicia and husband, Troy Floor; son, Alex Krallis and daughter, Wynter Krallis; son, Perry Krallis and wife, Tina Krallis; son, Dino Krallis and wife, Raeann Krallis; and grandson, Bryan Krallis; son, Steve Krallis; and grandson, Sid Harding. Son, Chris Krallis passed June 2014, he was survived by his daughter and Frances, granddaughter, Kayla; and her husband, Dylan Severson; and their children, Dezmen, Dawson and Briella.
In lieu of flowers, please send Donations to WAIF Animal Shelter https://waifanimals.org/donate/
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019