Frances Mary (Groscop) Doub
Frances Mary (Groscop) Doub of Kirkland passed away on March 8, 2020 at the age of 94 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on October 27, 1925 in Vermillion, Alberta, Canada, the youngest of three girls. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Barbara (Ogg) Groscop, her husband Bruce, and both of her sisters, Irene Bright and Barbara Groscop. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Sanders (Ron) of Bothell and Ellen Borup (Rod) of Los Alamos, NM, two grandchildren, Melanie Borup of Hobart, Tasmania, and Victor Borup of Golden, CO, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
When she was in her teens, Frances moved to Ft. Wayne, Indiana, where she attended high school. Prior to her marriage, she worked as a secretary at a number of places including WOWO radio and P&H Plumbing in Ft. Wayne. On January 14, 1961 she married Bruce, and the family moved to Mountain View, CA, then Huntsville, AL, finally settling in Kirkland in 1969.
Frances loved to travel. In 1959 she travelled to Europe with her coworkers from WOWO, visiting London, Brussels, Heidelberg, Lucerne, Milan, Venice, Rome, Nice and Paris. During that trip, Bruce awaited her return, and boarded the plane in South Bend, Indiana to welcome her home - the highlight of the trip according to her diary. They were married shortly thereafter. Another travel highlight was a two-week trip to the United Kingdom in 1987, including a visit to Aberdeen, Scotland, where she saw her mother's birthplace and met many relatives.
Family was Frances' primary focus. She was a stay at home mom until both daughters entered high school. Frances loved golf and played on courses throughout the United States. She kept a putter in her room, and the TV firmly parked on the golf channel, throughout the later years of her life. In 1989, Frances joined the Northshore steppers, a performance tap-dancing group based in Bothell, that performed throughout the Puget Sound area at various events. She always loved the music of bagpipes and could name any Scottish song she heard.
Frances also had a strong faith and was a devoted member of the Lutheran church. Twice she combined her love of travel with her church work for extended trips to Africa, visiting Lutheran World Relief-sponsored projects in Zimbabwe, Kenya, and Tanzania.
Frances was gregarious and outgoing, a friend to everyone she met. She followed politics and world events and loved conversing about a broad range of topics. She particularly enjoyed following the space program, arising early (and waking her family, too) to watch every rocket launch and moon shot. She volunteered at Kamiakin Jr. High in the nurse's office, befriending the students who often came in just to chat. She very much enjoyed her time spent with friends and neighbors.
Frances' family would like to thank everyone who visited and cared for her during her later years, especially Pastor Mary-Alyce Burleigh, her friend Jon Lipka, and the staff at Serenity Park Adult Family Home.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lutheran World Relief or Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Kirkland.
