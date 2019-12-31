|
Frances Mary Hubbard
On December 27, 2019, Frances Mary Hubbard, after a full and wonderful life, was welcomed into the arms of her Creator by her mother Sadie, father Leroy, sister Roylene and brother Leroy.
Frances Mary Hubbard was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on December 4, 1928.
She was the oldest child of Leroy Washington Jr. and Sadie (Meggs). Growing up in New Orleans she experienced the rich cultural diversity of the city including its many traditions and the vibrant musical sounds of the city. Frances remarked that as a young woman she attended Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald concerts for twenty-five cents.
As a child, she loved reading geography books about far-away places dreaming what it would be like to visit and learn about the people and other cultures. Later in life she fulfilled that dream independently traveling extensively to the Caribbean and Europe several times enjoying and sharing her experiences with family and friends.
For those who were fortunate to know Frances, she was known as a no-nonsense straight shooter who would challenge you if what you were doing or saying didn't make good sense. Everyone who knew Frances would also tell you she had a heart of gold and was dedicated to helping each child succeed in school and life. Frances saw education in the same light as her parents, as a way to defeat discrimination and racism and a means to realize your full potential. Frances instilled a strong academic work ethic in her own children and the many children she taught who needed guidance and love to navigate the many obstacles they might meet in life.
She was at her core a teacher dedicated to each child and in particular children who needed someone who made them feel special and someone who encouraged them to do their best. She began her thirty-eight year teaching career as a Headstart bus monitor, worked in a number of grade schools in the greater Seattle area at Seward Park, Ingraham and Rainier View schools, completing her career in 2002. Frances' legacy will live forever through the children she taught. She believed every child could find the "hero" that resides inside each child with a little attention and encouragement. She wanted each child to take pride in their accomplishments and to work hard so they would be prepared for the challenges that life would bring. She will be remembered as a steadfast partner to her husband, Walter, as they marched and demonstrated for civil rights and open housing in Seattle. She was an ardent advocate for the America Disabilities Act holding the school systems to their obligation to provide access.
Frances is survived by sons Walter Hubbard, Anthony Hubbard, daughters Donna Hubbard, Colette Hubbard; three grandchildren, Tia Weinstein, Jillian Hubbard, Shayne Hubbard; four great grandchildren, Ava Weinstein, Olivia Weinstein, Gianna Hubbard and Ariah Hubbard.
A service remembering Frances' wonderful life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:30AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 820 18th Street, Seattle, WA 98122.
Donations in Frances' name can be made to the Seattle Public Schools Head Start Department, PO Box 34165, Seattle, WA 98124.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 31, 2019