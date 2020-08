Or Copy this URL to Share

Frances Mather



Frances Mather was born in Seattle, WA August 6, 1935 and died at home in Kirkland, WA surrounded by family on July 27, 2020. Frances is survived by 8 of her 9 children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Frances was a strong woman with a great sense of humor. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store