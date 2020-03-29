|
|
Frances O'Rourke
On Monday, March 23, 2020 Frances "Rusty" O'Rourke passed away at the age of 87 due to complications from pancreatic cancer.
She was born Olive Cabral Contildes on January 15, 1933 in Forestdale, Rhode Island to Alfred and Olive Contildes. Despite her parents' insistence that she work in the mills, she demanded to go to nursing school where she earned an RN degree in nursing. Thus began a lifelong dedication to the health and welfare of others.
On March 13, 1954 she married Bernard James O'Rourke a Lieutenant and pilot in the U.S. Navy. They raised three children while embarking on adventurous tours of duty over the years throughout the United States and to Canada and Japan. During the various tours she would always stay involved with nursing in one way or another. From working in the ER during the DC riots in 1968 until finishing her career working three jobs, a manager in Boeing Health Services, running the cardiac rehab program for Boeing and working at the U of W ER "to keep up her nursing skills", she has bettered the lives of untold thousands.
She divorced in 1983 and remarried in 1985 to Stanley Sifferman whom she met in cardiac rehab as a patient.
Often described as "a force of nature" both socially and professionally, she confided to her children that she was just as scared as everyone else but chose to act brave to instill confidence in others.
She presided over her household with loving and open arms to all, often gathering "strays"around the dinner table for occasions such as Thanksgiving or Christmas dinners.
Rusty loved music and throughout her life entertained friends, family and associates at her home. Early on she would play guitar, banjo or piano while singing bawdy songs at squadron get together's. Later in life she settled on piano and ukulele as her hands were no longer strong enough for guitar. Every summer she would host musical get-togethers as barbecues to collect her friends and family for a celebration of life.
After her husband's passing in 2015, she returned to her life of helping others. She became involved with shelters for homeless veterans and for battered women.
At the end she was very contented to find that many of the helpful projects that she had started we're going to be taken over by others to bring to completion.
She is survived by her brother David Contildes her three children and their spouses Erin (Bill) Corey, Patrick (Christine) O'Rourke and Shawn (Mary Kay) O'Rourke and three step children Joe (Mary) Sifferman, Mark (Kelly) Sifferman and Bob (Sandee) Sifferman.
A Celebration of Life party will be arranged at a later date when such gatherings are once again advised.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shoreline Veterans Center, Attn: Shree Vigil, 1301 N 200th St, Shoreline, WA 98133. Tax deductible, Tax ID#91-0578229.
Please visit www.AcaciaFuneralHome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020