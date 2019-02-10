|
|
Francesca (Menegatti)Amoroso
September 10, 1934 - January 29, 2019
Age 84. Beloved, selfless 'Mama' is now with her Lord and Savior; husband Carlos; parents Antonio and Olivia; sister Fiorella and many others. China' (Kee-nah) is survived by her Son; John D Amoroso, his wife Renee and grandson Grayson. Wonderful sisters Giulia McLauchlan, Ernestina Battochio, Victoria Wattenberg, Natalie Danielle and Maria Pesce.
Mama Francesca worked for years at the Poor Italian Cafe; in Seattle doing what she loved best ~ making people happy with her unique culinary skills.
"Mama, non stai pi soffrendo
e il tuo spirito LIBERO."
Services to be held February 14,
2019, St. Paul Catholic Church
10001 57th Avenue S,
Seattle WA, 98178. Rosary 10:30am, Service 11:00am.
Gathering and celebration of life, family & friends to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 10, 2019