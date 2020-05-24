|
Francine Marie (Belceto) Smith
October 2, 1950 ~ April 27, 2020
Francine was born to Constance Margret Belceto and Frank Belceto, and raised in Seattle along with her sister Joann (Belceto) Riley and two brothers, John and Steve Belceto. Francine married Ray W. Smith III in 1972, and the couple settled in Kirkland to raise their two sons, Jason and Jeremy Smith. They were married 48 years, nearly making it to their 50th Anniversary. Francine's long battle with COPD interfered and took her life at age 70, on April 27, 2020.
Francine is survived by her devoted husband Ray, her mother, sister, two brothers, two sons, and three grandchildren, on whom she doted: Chloe, Cassandra, and Austin. She was preceded in death by her father. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by many friends, (including her neighbor Kari Ross) as well as extended family members.
Francine had a huge, open heart and helped as many people as she could. She especially enjoyed camping with Ray at the ocean and in the mountains. She was a determined, strong-willed woman who never gave up on life or those she loved.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020