Francis Alvin Kareken, beloved husband and father, passed away on February 9, 2020 at the age of 89 in Seattle, Washington. Francis had a distinguished career as an antitrust lawyer and was an avid sailor, fly fisherman, furniture-builder and photographer. He was a loving husband and father who doted on his five grandchildren. Francis was born in 1930 in Buffalo, New York, the youngest son of Michael and Gertrude (Lang) Kareken. He attended the University of Buffalo, where he met his wife, Peggy. They were married in 1955 and moved to Chicago where Francis attended the University of Chicago law school, graduating in 1958.

From 1960-1962 he worked as a trial attorney in the antitrust division of the Department of Justice, before joining the New York law firm of Hughes Hubbard & Reed. In 1965, Francis went to work for Weyerhaeuser Corporation in Tacoma, Washington, eventually heading the legal department as General Counsel. He and Peggy relocated to Stamford Connecticut in 1980 when he became the General Counsel of Penn Central Corporation. They returned to Seattle in 1988, when Francis joined the law firm of Davis, Wright & Tremaine. After retirement, Francis and Peggy traveled the world, including Europe, Antarctica, the Middle East & Turkey where he re-searched his Armenian heritage.

Francis is survived by his wife Margaret (Peggy) Louise Kareken, son Michael, daughter Susan, and grandchildren Halle, Emmett, Meg, Owen and Lili.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 1, 2020.
