Francis Drake Reynolds, age 98, passed peacefully on January 17, 2019 in Redmond, WA. He was born on February 23, 1920 in Bellingham, WA to Eugene and Alma Reynolds. He had a pilot's license before he had a driver's license. He received his BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Washington & held a Washington State Professional Engineering license. Francis spent a short time in the US Navy, then worked for The Boeing Company for almost 40 years.



Francis married Lola Bates in 1943. They had 4 children. He married Marianne Carlson in 1967. He became a stepfather to her 4 children.



Francis was a gymnast, author, public speaker, water-skier, wind-surfer, Boy Scout leader, a Big Brother, a teacher for Junior Achievement, founder & leader of the Seattle YMCA Inventors Club, founder & leader of the Lake Sammamish Junior Engineers Club. He was the mentor to several young prospective engineers & students.



Francis is in the Hall of Fame of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, was an Associate Fellow of the America Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, wrote the book "Crackpot or Genius?" on inventing, taught inventing classes at The University of Washington and Seattle University, he created & wrote an award-winning monthly column, "Model Design and Technical Stuff" for Model Builder Magazine.



Francis was preceded in death by his first wife Lola, his daughter Pamela (Stephen) Moore, and his second wife Marianne.



He is survived by his children Barbara (David) Slader, Patricia Reynolds, Gregory (Linda) Reynolds; stepchildren Julie (Jim) Burrage, Paul Carlson, Petra Richie, Liz (Luci) Pugliatti; grandchildren Matthew (Miranda) Moore, Heather (Michael) Young, Emily Ostrem, Blair Ostrem, Kelly Ostrem.



A celebration of his life is scheduled on what would have been his 99th birthday, Sat., February 23rd in Bellevue, WA.