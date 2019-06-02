Francis "Frank" Pierson



Frank W. Pierson of Kirkland, WA, born February 1966 in Seattle to Dr. William E. and Louisa B. Pierson, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at the age of 53.



Frank grew up in Seattle with his siblings Bill, Marnee, Christy and Tom. He attended Assumption School and Blanchet High School. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1989 with a BS in Construction Management and was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Frank began working for Howard S Wright Construction (Balfour Beatty Company) in 1989 as an estimator and would go on to spend over 25 years with the company. He worked in the Seattle office for 7 years before transferring to Portland, where he spent 15 years and eventually rose to the position of president of the Portland office. Frank met his wife, Jill while working at Howard S Wright. Frank and his family moved back to Seattle in 2011 to run the Seattle office and he left the company in 2014.



Frank loved Washington Husky football, boating on Lake Washington and taking boat trips with friends and family. He was a very special person and will be greatly missed.



Frank is survived by his wife, Jill; children, Andrea and Tyler; brothers, Bill and Tom (Michelle); sisters, Marnee Iseman (John) and Christy Bush; as well as extended family and friends.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6th at 10am at Assumption Catholic Church



6201 33rd Ave NE, Seattle, 98115



