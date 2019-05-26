Francis Marion Albin



July 23, 1931 ~ May 19, 2019



Francis (Frank) M. Albin quietly passed away at home on May 19, 2019. He was born as an only son of Marion Festus Albin and Nanny Fowler Albin in Joplin, MO on July 23, 1931. On July 5,



2017, at home Frank had a bad fall which caused fractured femur, and ever since, he was unable to come home from prolonged hospital stays and assisted living facility life until late September 2018.



In his childhood, his parents moved to Des Moines, Iowa where he grew up until he graduated from Des Moines Technical High School. In 1951 he



joined U. S. Marine Corps and he was shipped to Korea at the height of Korean War. He was wounded and awarded a Purple Heart with 40 per cent disability. On GI bill, Frank received Bachelor of Science and MBA degrees. He taught accounting and business classes at Seattle University and Highline College until retirement age of 70. He authored college level text books on accounting, finance and international economy. Also, he founded Paper Tiger Press and published English-Vietnamese Business Term dictionaries.



In his retirement, Frank enjoyed being a Sunday carpenter creating a few pieces of small furniture such as boxes, book cases and coffee tables out of scrap wood pieces. He also enjoyed being a note-taker of Olympic Club discussion group on every Thursday at the Rainier Club until the unfortunate injury.



Frank met Hideko Kobayashi from Tokyo on a small southern Christian college campus. After Hideko received her bachelor's degree in journalism, they got married in Seattle and their marriage lasted more than 61 years.



Frank wanted to be cremated and have a small memorial gathering of close friends within a month. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019