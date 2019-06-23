Francois Joseph Ghosn



Francois Joseph Ghosn (Frank), 89, died June 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife Jeannette (Jan) of 61 years, kids: Tony (Patti), John (Ronda), Mike (Carolyn), David (Shelley), Mary Jo (Garin)Andrews, his 11 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers George (Karolyn), Paul (Ruth), and sister Therese Warrick. He is preceded in death by his grandson Tyler John Ghosn, brother Michele and brother-in-law David Warrick.



Born November 2, 1929, to Ghosn T. Ghosn and Marie R. Abushabki. His father was a very successful Lebanese immigrant in Mossyrock, Washington. Frank was the oldest of 5 kids. Drafted into the Signal Corp during the Korean war, studied business at the UW in '49/ '50 and played saxophone for the UW Marching Band.



In '63 he invested in property that became the Bellevue Yacht Basin, a very successful marina in Meydenbauer bay, Bellevue.



Frank also sold restaurant equipment for the Dohrmann Hotel Supply Co. In 1994 the marina was sold to the city of Bellevue. Retired in 2000. In 2008 began his 10 years as a Docent for the Museum of Flight.



Frank was an excellent skipper. He boated with Jan, family and friends every year for 40 years. They traveled the world together, but they were most relaxed at sea.



Frank was a devout Catholic and honored God. He was loved by all that knew him.



A service will be held on June 27th,



1:00 pm, St. Louise Church, 141 156th Ave SE, Bellevue WA. 98007, reception to follow. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary