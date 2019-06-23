Frank A. ValdEs, Jr.



It is with great sadness that the family of Frank A. Valdes, Jr. announces that after a brief illness Frank passed away on June 12, 2019 in Burien, WA. at the age of 88. Frank was born May 29, 1931 in Alamosa, CO and was the retired Reg. Dir. of Labor Rel. at HUD. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ruth Valdez and a baby brother Harold. He is survived by 5 children; Diane Tomasevich, Frank A. Valdes III, Sharon Huling, Dan Valdes, and Marc Valdes, by 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He will be forever missed and is beloved by his family.



A memorial service will be held at noon on July 1st at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 515 S 312nd St., Fed. Way. He will be interred with Military Honors at 2:30 p.m. at Tahoma Nat'l Cemetery, Kent.



Arrangements are through



Bonney Watson, Federal Way.



A more complete obituary can be found in the Alamosa News online.



The family wishes to thank Florence of Seattle for their loving care. Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019