Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonney-Watson Federal Way
1535 SW DASH POINT ROAD
FEDERAL WAY, WA 98023
(253) 939-7317
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Valdes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank A. Valdes Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank A. Valdes Jr. Obituary
Frank A. ValdEs, Jr.

It is with great sadness that the family of Frank A. Valdes, Jr. announces that after a brief illness Frank passed away on June 12, 2019 in Burien, WA. at the age of 88. Frank was born May 29, 1931 in Alamosa, CO and was the retired Reg. Dir. of Labor Rel. at HUD. He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Ruth Valdez and a baby brother Harold. He is survived by 5 children; Diane Tomasevich, Frank A. Valdes III, Sharon Huling, Dan Valdes, and Marc Valdes, by 11 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He will be forever missed and is beloved by his family.

A memorial service will be held at noon on July 1st at St. Luke's Lutheran Church 515 S 312nd St., Fed. Way. He will be interred with Military Honors at 2:30 p.m. at Tahoma Nat'l Cemetery, Kent.

Arrangements are through

Bonney Watson, Federal Way.

A more complete obituary can be found in the Alamosa News online.

The family wishes to thank Florence of Seattle for their loving care.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bonney-Watson Federal Way
Download Now