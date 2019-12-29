|
|
Frank & Vyerl Shea
This partnership began on May 1,
1946. Vyerl, the only child of Clayton and Mary (Goodine) Shassey, who was born on November 21, 1925 in Olympia, Washington married Frank, the only child of Frank and Marguerite (Ver Steeg) Shea. He was born on April 30, 1922 in Stamford, Connecticut.
They moved to Philadelphia were Frank attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and Vyerl worked in a department store. Upon graduation in 1949 they moved to Darien, Connecticut to start career and family (the half dozen). They eventually came to Seattle. Frank worked for the Rainier Brewing Company. Vyerl ran a busy household and later worked as an EKG technician at Doctor's Hospital.
They were good people and a great team. Vyerl was a devout Catholic and Frank was a respectful agnostic. Vyerl covered the night shift in parenting. Frank made sure the kids were up fed and ready for school when she returned from Mass in the morning. They had different beliefs yet similar values.
As the nest emptied they cared for Vyerl's mother in her last nine years of life. After her passing they continued to find folks in need of their special care. Caring for others was their mission. In the end, as dementia gained a foothold, they soothed each other by just being together.
Vyerl's soul left her body on August 23, 2019. Frank followed on December 16, 2019.
This partnership will be honored with a funeral Mass at
St. Patrick Church in Seattle on Janurary 4, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Please honor their memory with random acts of caring.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019