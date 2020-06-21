Frank C. Fickeisen
1926 ~ 2020
On March 22, 2020, Frank C. Fickeisen passed away peacefully. We remember him as an energetic and passionate husband and father.
He was a Seattleite through and through. His family arrived in Seattle before the great fire of 1889. He was the second child of a teacher, and a jeweler. His father passed away when he was young and his mother brought up he and his brother, Henry, throughout the great Depression on a school teacher's salary. He grew up in the Rainier Valley near Seward Park. He attended Franklin High School and graduated early in 1944. He briefly attended classes at The University of Washington before enlisting in the Navy where he trained in radar. When he returned to Seattle he finished his B.S. and Masters in electrical engineering. He went to work for Boeing, and had a long and varied career working first with the BOMARC, a defense missile, and then moving on to their commercial division, where he worked on the 707, 747, and 767. He worked to certify twin engine jets to fly longer worldwide routes as part of the ETOPS program and travelled the world helping airlines and governments adopt safety measures needed to safely operate these routes. He was among the first group of Technical Fellows named by Boeing in 1989. He "retired" on April 1st 1993. Which turned out to be a great joke! He then continued to travel and consult with numerous air safety agencies throughout the world, his real retirement came more than 10 years later.
He was a dedicated skier and climber, often heading to Sun Valley or into the Cascades to back country ski. He joined the Mountaineers, and served as Climbing Committee Chair and President. He led climbs of Mt Waddington in 1960 and to the St Elias area. He helped with the exploration of what would become Crystal Mountain. He was so concerned with protecting the natural beauty and resources of Washington state that he became an active voice in conservation organizations like the Olympic Park Association, the North Cascades Conservation Council, and as president of the Federation of Western Outdoor Clubs. He worked for several years with the American Friends Service Committee to support the rights of Native Peoples to use ancestral lands.
He married Margaret Post in 1962 and had 2 children. Together, they loved to travel and ski and hike around the world. He and Margaret enjoyed listening to opera and classical music and many trips were made to Europe to enjoy concerts. In his later years he could be found reading and "researching" in his library next to the fireplace with the family cat on his lap. He loved baking breads and cooking breakfast.
He leaves behind his wife and 2 children and numerous cousins, as well as many old and new friends who will remember and cherish his memory.
A memorial will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the conservation organization of your choice.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.