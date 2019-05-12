Frank Dubinsky



Frank Dubinsky passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on April 28, 2019 at the age of 94.



Frank was born January 13, 1925 in Charleroi, PA. After serving in the Air Force during WWII, he graduated from the Colorado School of Mines as a geologist. He started his career at Standard Oil where he enjoyed searching for oil fields in the Alaskan wilderness. He later settled down in Seattle, WA, and became a math and science teacher. In Seattle he met the love of his life, Elsbeth Karlsson. They married on June 23, 1967, were blessed with two children - Maria and Mike - and were happily married for 52 years. Frank enjoyed spending time with loved ones, working and playing in the outdoors and was an avid reader. His sense of humor, loving nature and grateful attitude will be missed dearly.



He is survived by his beloved wife Elsbeth, his children Maria and Mike, daughter-in-law Jenny and grandchildren Kailey, Jessi, Lauren, Anna and Tyler. Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019