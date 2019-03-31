Frank Harrison Moe



Frank was born November 13, 1941 in Devils Lake, ND to Harry Kendall Moe and Raginhild "Rags" Moe. He passed away peacefully February 27, 2019 in Seattle. When Frank was seven years old, the Moe family moved from Devils Lake to Brewster WA. Frank graduated from Brewster High School in 1959, where his father Harry was the principal, and mother Rags taught French, English and mathematics. He attend the University of Washington, was a member of the Psi Upsilon fraternity, and graduated in 1963 with a degree in business administration. Shortly after graduating he went to work for Seafirst Bank, beginning a long and successful banking career in Seattle and Boston.



Frank married Ann M. Schultz in 1973. They travelled extensively, and to every continent. Frank loved skiing, sports, and above all Husky football. He is survived by his wife Ann; son Peter K. Moe of Orcas Island, WA, and daughter Gretchen K. Moe of South Orange, New Jersey.



Memorial gifts can be made to the Seattle chapter of , or The Woodland Park Zoo. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary