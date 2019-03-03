|
|
Frank Louis Ambrozic
May 30, 1934 ~ February 20, 2019
On February 20, Frank Louis Ambrozic inhaled his final breath as his family held him close at his home in North Bend, Washington. A surreal moment, the early morning white fog drew close to the windows, with his last exhale, it began to rise - like angels gently carrying his sweet soul to heaven.
A kind, funny and humble man, Frank always took the time to make friends, family and strangers alike feel loved and accepted with his firm handshake, ear-to-ear smile and always a joke or two.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Billie Burke (Robinson) Ambrozic, his five children, Frank Ambrozic, Dorothy Mckee, Danette Hruska, Tom Ambrozic, Cheryl Ambrozic, his fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Frank's memorial will be March 7,
11:00am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Snoqualmie, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019