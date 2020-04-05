|
|
Frank R. Radich
Age 76, Frank, former President of North End Glass, joined his beloved wife of 53 years, Janice Mae Rostad, in heaven on March 25, 2020. By the mercies of God, Frank and Janice were born again to a living hope when they came to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior later in life. Frank is survived by his sisters Teri Radich (Ed Fijalka) of Federal Way, WA and Maryanne Howell (Tim) of Tacoma, WA, his daughters Lisa Radich of Taylors, SC and Shawna Kelly (Jeffrey) of Simpsonville, SC, and three precious granddaughters. Their complete obituaries are available on other websites.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020