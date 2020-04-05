Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Radich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. Radich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank R. Radich Obituary
Frank R. Radich

Age 76, Frank, former President of North End Glass, joined his beloved wife of 53 years, Janice Mae Rostad, in heaven on March 25, 2020. By the mercies of God, Frank and Janice were born again to a living hope when they came to know Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior later in life. Frank is survived by his sisters Teri Radich (Ed Fijalka) of Federal Way, WA and Maryanne Howell (Tim) of Tacoma, WA, his daughters Lisa Radich of Taylors, SC and Shawna Kelly (Jeffrey) of Simpsonville, SC, and three precious granddaughters. Their complete obituaries are available on other websites.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -