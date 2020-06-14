Dr. Frank R. Sennewald



1933 - 2020



Dr. Frank R. Sennewald, retired, passed away May 23, 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Dresden Germany July 27, 1933 to parents Margaret and Lothar Sennewald. He is survived by his ex wife and best friend, Joyce Sennewald and daughters Rachel Sennewald and Janie Giffard and grandson Hunter Giffard and extended family in Victoria, BC, Kamloops, BC, Walla Walla, WA, Cleveland, OH, and Germany.



Dad was a pioneer in his field. He opened Bellevue Ear, Nose & Throat in Bellevue Washington in 1963 and dedicated his life to helping people for over 3 decades.



He had a great love of flying and was an accomplished pilot. His joie de vivre for life and glorious knowledge of this planet took him to many corners of this beautiful earth. If you had the honor to travel with him you learned a great deal about the places you visited. His love of animals and the environment carried him through many projects, he was never one to sit still. He was an environmentalist even before that was a "thing". He had an extraordinary sense of humor which he shared everyday. If I could have broadcast our family and friends dinner chats, to my mom chagrin, the whole world would have laughed along with us.



I wish this space were larger, there are so many more wonderful things I would love to share.



I must bid you adieu Dad with a heavy heart and a big hug and kiss.



Until we meet again....



auf wiedersehen.



He will be sorely missed by friends and family. There will be no funeral service at Dad's request, just a small family memorial.



