Frank Richard LaRiviere
Born June 18, 1927 in Portland, OR; died August 14, 2020 in Seattle, WA.
Frank Richard LaRiviere, a long-time parishioner of Blessed Sacrament Parish, passed away on August 14, 2020, due to the Covid-19 virus. His passing was peaceful with his nephew, Jim, and his grandniece, Aspen by his side. He is survived by his brother, Steve, of Portland, OR, eight nieces and nephews, their spouses, many grand-nieces and nephews and their spouses, and ten great-great nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his parents Clara and Earl, his brothers Earl, Bob, and Jim, sisters-in-law Laura and Ann, niece Christine, and nephew Paul.
Frank graduated from Seattle Prep in 1946 and enlisted in the Army, serving time in Korea. Upon his return from the service, Frank was a US mail carrier. He retired at age 56 wanting to dedicate more time to others and to pursue his various hobbies.
He was the designated family photographer all his life. Numerous beautiful photos depict his hikes and outdoor adventures, mostly in the Northwest, as well as every family event he attended during his long life. Love of photography was one of Frank's many interests that he passed on to more than a few family members. Frank was an avid fisherman nearly year-round, in both freshwater and saltwater. He passed his love of fishing on to many family members as well. Canning is another skill that was taught to many by Frank; much time was spent in the summer canning many types of fruits, pickles, and jams.
Frank had a passion for coaching CYO sports: basketball, baseball, and soccer. He was 15 years old when he started coaching, not stopping for 44 years, until the 1986 closure of Blessed Sacrament School. Many of Frank's former ballplayers stayed in touch with him for many years. His love of sports is yet another passion he passed on to his large family.
Frank had lived in the same home since he was 17 years old. There he created a haven whereby all family members considered his home their home, too. There is so much love and respect for the man Frank LaRiviere was. Jim Jordan, one of Frank's former players and a great friend stated, "All those who had Frank in their lives were blessed to have that rewarding experience of knowing this great man who gave so much of his time and love." He was a man of faith, a mentor, a friend, a family historian, a teacher, a coach, and the core of his family. Frank will be greatly missed by many, many people.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions there will be a very small family Funeral Mass and burial. The Mass will be Live Streamed by Blessed Sacrament Church at Noon, Thursday August 27. Use the following link https://www.blessed-sacrament.org/event-stream
Plans are in the works for a celebration of the life of the most marvelous Frank LaRiviere at a later date, when all who would like to attend will be welcome. If you would like to be notified of the future celebration please email mglariviere@aol.com
Remembrances can be sent to:
Rev. Earl W LaRiviere Educational
Fund Aquinas High School
2772 Sterling Ave., San Bernadino,
CA 92404 (909)886-4659
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
