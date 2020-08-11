1/
Frank Robert Eberl
1934 - 2020
Frank Robert Eberl

Frank Robert Eberl, 85, passed away July 21, 2020 in Snohomish. He was born August 3, 1934 in Great Falls, Montana to Jackson and Frances Eberl.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, in 2014. He is survived by his children Robert Eberl, Pamela Eaton, Sandra Bennett, Randy Eberl and Melinda Ekdahl.

A Private Memorial Service will be held with interment at Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum Niche.

Arrangements under the care of Chapel of the Resurrection Funeral Home, Bothell, WA.

Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum & Funeral Home
16300 - 112th Avenue NE
Bothell, WA 98011
(425) 939-1332
