Frank Shigeo Tanagi



November 28, 1922 ~ June 18, 2020



Frank Tanagi passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020.



Frank was born in Seattle, WA on November 28, 1922. His parents were Koi and Fuyo Tanagi. He had an older sister, Rose Okazaki and has a younger sister, Sharon Aburano. He is survived by his wife, Fay (Yoshizuka) Tanagi, daughters Lynda Tanagi and Lee Ann (Thomas) Jinguji, grandchildren Kelly and James Jinguji, sister Sharon Aburano (Paul), nephew Brian (Pat) Aburano, Richard (Cathy) Aburano, Bill (Joy) Okazaki, and great-nephews Andrew and Rylan Aburano.



Frank grew up in Seattle and graduated from high school in 1942. After graduation, he enrolled at the University of Washington and studied Health Sciences, but his education was interrupted with the US entering World War II. Following the Executive Order, he was imprisoned at the Minidoka, Idaho internment camp. From camp, he was drafted into the United States Army and was assigned to the Military Intelligence Service, translating Japanese documents. While in the U.S. service, Frank served in Japan, the Philippines, and Korea.



After serving in the U.S. Army, Frank decided to continue his education at Washington State University and obtained a B.S. in Pharmacy. He returned to Seattle and worked at a Pay N' Save for 35 years.



On June 20, 1959, he married Fay Yoshizuka. This year, they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.



Frank lived life to its fullest, and he loved everyone-his family, friends, and strangers alike. He was kind, friendly, and funny. He was a great husband, father, uncle, and grandfather.



He could often be found playing golf, bowling, salmon fishing, singing karaoke, writing Japanese calligraphy, painting, traveling, and matsutake (mushroom) hunting.



Donations can be made to Blaine Methodist Church or the Nisei Veterans Committee:



Blaine Methodist Church Nisei Veterans Committee



3001 24th Ave S Seattle, WA 98144 OR



Nisei Veterans Committee



1212 S King St.



Seattle, WA 98144



The family will have a private graveside service in August. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store