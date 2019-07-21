Home

Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
Frank Shriane
Frank Shriane
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:30 PM
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
2702 Broadway E
Seattle, WA
Frank Shriane Obituary
Frank Shriane

Francis Christopher "Frank" Shriane was born November 26, 1935, in Adragool, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, Ireland. He died July 10, 2019, in Everett, Washington.

Frank is survived by Mary, his loving wife of 51 years; his children Brendan, Fionna (Jim) Travis and Kaileen; grandchildren Aislin, Neeva and Devin Travis; brother Pat (Elizabeth) Shriane; sisters Bridie Holmes and Betty Shriane; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hubert and Bridget; brothers Jim (Mary), Willie (Teresa), Michael (Delia) and Hubert (Verita); and sisters Mary (Michael) Keenan and Norah (Albert) Henry.

Frank, who immigrated to the United States in 1958, was a pillar of the Seattle Irish-American community, helping found Seattle's current St. Patrick's Day parade, the Irish Heritage Club (IHC) and the Seattle Gaels Irish football team. He was a regular at nearly every Irish event around the Seattle area, particularly Seattle's St. Patrick's Day parades, where he proudly watched his granddaughters and accomplished Irish dancers Aislin and Neeva perform. For many years, he spearheaded the design of annual commemorative fundraising buttons for the IHC. Frank, who never lost his Roscommon brogue, was known to be one of the first to warmly greet newcomers from Ireland to Seattle and the last one to leave most Irish functions, including the IHC's annual summer picnic, another of his favorite events.

He lived for many years in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood before moving to Mukilteo six years ago to watch sunsets over Whidbey Island and Possession Sound.

A detailed craftsman, Frank retired as a member of the Carpenter's Union, Local 131, in Seattle. He worked on major Seattle projects including I-5 and T-Mobile Park. He was a proud US Army veteran. He was drafted soon after arriving in the US and served as a medic in the 43rd MASH unit in Korea in 1959-60. That MASH unit was the successor of the 8055th, on which the MASH book, movie and TV series were based.

He will be missed by his family and friends, and by the community and country he served so well.

Ar dheis De; go raibh a anam dlis

May his faithful soul rest at the right hand of God

A Visitation will be held

Monday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m. at

Harvey Funeral Chapel

508 N 36th St, Seattle, WA, 98103

A Recitation of the Rosary will follow at 7:00 p.m. also at

Harvey Funeral Chapel

A Wake will follow at 8 p.m. at

Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub

3601 Fremont Ave. N.,

Seattle, WA, 98103

A Funeral Mass will be held

Wednesday, July 24, at 11 a.m. at

St. Patrick Catholic Church

2702 Broadway E, Seattle, 98102

With a reception to follow

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 21, 2019
