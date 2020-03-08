|
Frank W. Burke
Frank W. Burke passed away February 28, 2020 from congestive heart failure and stroke. He was born April 15, 1929 in Yakima, Washington the son of Peter and Irene Burke. He attended Yakima High School and later Ventura Junior College in California. In 1947 he enlisted in the Army Air Force later serving in the Korean War as a radio repair operator stationed in Japan. Upon discharge he moved to Los Angeles to live with his mother, Irene Lampkin Schoengarth and brother, George Arthur Burke. Later he moved to Seattle working at a variety of jobs: accounting, working for Boeing, moving furniture and finally, driving his own cab.
On September 24, 1982 Frank married Janet L Booth in Reno, Nevada. Until recently, Frank enjoyed playing duplicate bridge locally and traveling throughout the country to tournaments with his wife Janet. He was an avid Mariners and Seahawks fan. He will be missed by those who knew him.
Frank is survived by his wife Janet Louise Burke, his daughter Catherine Louise VanMiert and Son-in-law Todd Riffle, sister Cecelia Catherine Gotterup, nephew John Gotterup, and niece Tracy Lynn Burke Gildroy.
Donations may be made to the . No memorial is planned at this time.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020