|
|
Frank W. Nolan, Jr.
Frank was born and lived his entire life in Seattle, Washington. He grew up in the North Broadway neighborhood, playing baseball games in the street or at Roanoke Park as a charter member of the "Roanoke Rats". He graduated from Broadway High School in 1942, enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving three years with two years sea duty in all three theaters of WWII. Frank graduated from the University of Washington in Economics, a member of Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity. He played baseball for the UW, downplaying that success with typical humor. "I tried hard. Every morning the first thing I did was to spit. In the locker room I flushed the toilet over and over to strengthen my wrists. I always tried to get to the locker room first to make sure no one was in my uniform. My pitchin' style was by attention-disorder. I figured that if I took a lot of time "on the hill", the batter might become ineligible by the time I let 'er go. My pitches looked like they came out of a catalog; four to six weeks for delivery."
Frank met the glamorous Beryl Estelle Shuman, originally from Ardmore, Oklahoma, while she was a United Airlines stewardess in Seattle. They married in 1950 and, as Frank liked to tell the story that "in time they had a dog, a couple of cats and two daughters."
Frank had a career as a mortgage banker, retiring as Senior Vice President, Senior Loan Officer and member of the Board of Trustees of Puget Sound Mutual Savings Bank. He served as President of the Seattle Mortgage Bankers Association and the Seattle Chapter of the Society of Real Estate Appraisers. He served as Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Washington State Investment Board. He was President of the Broadway High School Alumni Association and President of the College Club of Seattle.
He was a strong supporter of the arts in the Northwest, serving on the Board of Trustees of the Frye Art Museum and on the Horizon House Art Committee.
Frank was preceded in death by Beryl who passed away in 2011 and is survived by daughters Erin Pattillo (Pat), Lael Bucy, grandchildren Colleen Pattillo, Leesa Judkins, Nolan Pattillo, Erin (Smith) Pattillo, and great-grandchildren Afton William Pattillo, Emiko Estelle Judkins and Patrick Ito Judkins.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Horizon House Assisted Living of Seattle, and Manor Care of Lacey for their wonderful care of Frank in recent years.
At his request there will be no services. Remembrances may be made to Horizon House Residents Assistance Fund, 900 University Street, Seattle 98101, to Manor Care Health Services of Lacey, or to the .
As Frank would often say in closing letters to great friends, "May the rain fall soft on your fields".
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020