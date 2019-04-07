Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Frisbie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Cole Frisbie PE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franklin Cole Frisbie PE Obituary
Franklin Cole Frisbie, PE

August 16, 1930 ~ February 10, 2019

A licensed electrical engineer, Frank worked for Boeing, several forest product companies, and finished his career in the architectural and engineering consulting field. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. Then in the US Army in Europe as an interpreter, fluently speaking five languages. He was an amateur radio operator / ham, KE7UK, and enjoyed classical music, hunting and fishing. A life-long bachelor, Frank was a gentleman. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Foundation in Frank's memory.

Frank will be put to rest on

Thursday, April 11th at 11:30 am

at Tahoma National Cemetery, with military honors.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.