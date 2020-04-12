|
Franklin Lee Dennis
May 2, 1946 ~ April 4, 2020
Frank was born in Portland, Oregon to his parents Harry L and Betty J Dennis. He attended Seattle Public Schools and graduated from Rainier Beach HS in 1964. He attended Clatsop Community College, and in 1965 he was awarded the Oregon CC Wrestling Championship.
He joined the US Navy in 1966 and was stationed at Subic Point Hospital in the Philippines where he served as an Operating Room Technician and in Triage. Unfortunately, he was exposed to Agent Orange, which caused health problems for the rest of his life. He died of metastatic colon cancer.
He attended CWSU and graduated in 1972 with a degree in Political Science and in 1975 he graduated from Seattle University Law School. He was In- House Council for Western Airlines, and later became partner at Williams, Lanza, Kastner and Gibbs; Patton and Boggs; Barokas, Martin and Tomlinson; followed with his own law firm. Frank represented many prestigious companies: Pirelli in Italy; ABB in Switzerland; Edu Tech, in Japan and the USA. He also represented companies in China, Indonesia, Brunei and South Sudan. Frank was published in Tokyo Business Week and in Asia Pacific Economic Review regarding the Politics and Economics of International Rice Imports.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rose Dennis; daughter Jessica Lyn Dennis and Alexandra Rose Dennis, and son Matthew Harrison Dennis; three grandchildren; two brothers; and thousands of friends across the Globe. Frank never let a friend down and always focused on making the world a better place.
Frank will be buried at Mt. Tahoma National Cemetery with full military honors. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date. Please stay in touch www.caringbridge.com/frankdennis. Donations in his memory can be submitted on-line to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research/Colorectal Cancer.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020