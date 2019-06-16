|
Franklin "Leif" Holm
9/11/1925 -- 5/26/2019
Lived in Kirkland for 87 years and passed away peacefully at his home at age 93. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and made many trips to see his many cousins. He was our family historian.
He had two sisters, Sylvia deceased and Eldrid. Survived by his sister, Eldrid, 5 nieces, 4 grand nieces and nephews, 13 great grand nieces and nephews. One nephew, Tony is deceased.
Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 12 Noon at the Chapel of the Resurrection Funeral Home, located on the grounds of Cedar Park Assembly of God Church, 16300 - 112th Ave NE, Bothell 98011
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Cedar Park Assembly of God Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019