Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum & Funeral Home
16300 - 112th Avenue NE
Bothell, WA 98011
(425) 939-1332
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Holm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Leif Holm

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franklin Leif Holm Obituary
Franklin "Leif" Holm

9/11/1925 -- 5/26/2019

Lived in Kirkland for 87 years and passed away peacefully at his home at age 93. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and made many trips to see his many cousins. He was our family historian.

He had two sisters, Sylvia deceased and Eldrid. Survived by his sister, Eldrid, 5 nieces, 4 grand nieces and nephews, 13 great grand nieces and nephews. One nephew, Tony is deceased.

Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 12 Noon at the Chapel of the Resurrection Funeral Home, located on the grounds of Cedar Park Assembly of God Church, 16300 - 112th Ave NE, Bothell 98011

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or Cedar Park Assembly of God Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now