Frans Koning
November 20, 1929 ~ April 27, 2020
Frans lived a long and extraordinary life full of adventures and caring for patients and family. He passed away on April 27, Koningday, a day of celebration in his native Holland.
Frans was born on a farm in Leiden, Netherlands, in 1929. Parents were Barend and Jacoba Koning. Frans was the third of four brothers. He was raised in war-torn Holland, impacting his life greatly. He was not able to tell his stories until later in life, but his family were especially proud of hiding Jewish families and young men in their home and haystacks.
Following the war, Frans was able to attend school at the University of Leiden. He ended up with a medical degree. He immigrated to the U.S., and joined the first cohort of the Peace Corps as a doctor in Sierra Leone, Africa in 1962-1963. There, he met and married his first wife Jane. They settled down in Maple Valley and begin raising their children Frank and Tom, later moving to Bellevue.
Frans was Maple Valley's first doctor. He even did house visits. He later worked at the ER at Valley Medical Center, and started the Maple Valley Clinic in 1986.
Frans and Jane divorced but continued to raise their sons together. In 1987, Frans married Nancy. Her adventurous spirit gave new life to Frans, who had spent countless hours devoted to medicine. As he transitioned into retirement, they travelled the world, spent time with their grandchildren, and devoted many hours to their church, Eastside Unitarian.
Frans became interested in writing the stories of his life. He spent years writing and publishing a book titled "A Slice of History, Musing on Religion, WW II, and its Aftermath".
The coronavirus pandemic hit at a bad time for Frans. He was struck with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, along with some other medical issues. Even in the last few weeks of his life, he tried to save the world from the pandemic. "A q-tip with soap and water massaged up the nostril." That was the cure.
Frans is survived by his wife, Nancy, sons Frank and Tom (Annie) and grandchildren Ryan and Kenny. He is also survived by step-children Steve Karam, Linda Schiller (Evan), and Susan Smith (David), and step-grandchildren Matthew, Quinn, Logan, Noah, and Cole.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020