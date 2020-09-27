Frazer George COOK
August 23, 1942-September 23, 2020
Frazer was born in Seattle to Maj. Gen. George S. Cook, Retired and Shirley Mae Frazer. He graduated from Shoreline High School and as a communications major received a BA from the University of Washington in 1965. His first professional communications job was at Boeing. After the 1969-71 Boeing Bust layoffs, he joined Media Services at the University of Washington.
Frazer was known to many football fans as the University of Washington's Voice of the Husky Marching Band. He served as the band's announcer for 57 years, beginning as a UW sophomore in 1961 and retiring in the fall of 2018. Frazer was the longest tenured college marching band announcer in the nation. Although he loved Husky football, what he enjoyed most was getting to know the members of the band. He often said how impressed he was and commented that they were some of the brightest, most interesting, hardworking, and committed students he has known.
In 2012 Frazer received the U.W. Alumni Association Distinguished Service Award given to individuals who make outstanding efforts on behalf of the association. He was also honored as a Golden Graduate Distinguished Alumnus in 2019, an award given to an alumnus who has demonstrated sustained, long term and meaningful engagement with the U.W. Before his passing, the Frazer G. Cook Husky Marching Band Endowment was established in the Department of Athletics to honor his incredible legacy.
Frazer also had many freelance, professional announcing jobs including radio broadcasts, training, advertising promotions, and master of ceremonies for many events. Perhaps one of the most exciting was announcing the entrance of Queen Elizabeth at a University of Washington convocation in 1983.
Blessed with a quick wit and gracious charm, Frazer was welcomed at many social events where his presence was always appreciated. His reputation for entertaining members of the band on bus trips was legendary, with students asking to be assigned to his bus so they could enjoy his humor.
Frazer passed away at Horizon House shortly after being diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Special thanks are given to Horizon House Supported Living staff and the Evergreen Hospice caregivers. To many, Frazer was a forever friend and he will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held post-pandemic in 2021.
Memorials may be made to the Husky Marching Band Alumni Association (www.hmbaa.org/about
), the Frazer G. Cook Husky Marching Band Endowment ( 1-877-UW-GIFTS or give2uw@uw.edu), Horizon House Philanthropy (horizonhouse.org
), or Evergreen Health Foundation Hospice Services (www.evergreenhealthfoundation.com
).