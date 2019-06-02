Resources More Obituaries for Fred Willis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Fred G. Willis

Fred Willis, age 83, of Seattle, passed away May 9th, 2019 in Villeneuve-Loubet, France. Fred was born on September 26, 1935 in Terre Haute, Indiana, and moved with his family to Seattle in 1936. He graduated from Garfield High School and the University of Washington, where he established many lifelong friendships through his membership in the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. In 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Judith Martin. Serving as a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army, he and Judith lived in El Paso and Pittsburgh before traveling in Europe and eventually returning to Seattle. They had 2 children, Diana and Elizabeth, both of whom adored their dear Dad. All of us who knew him loved him for his quick wit, thoughtfulness and true generosity.



Fred joined Dean Witter in 1961 and enjoyed a long and distinguished career at several prestigious firms in the securities industry. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the investment community who didn't know and respect him. Clients and peers both knew him as a man of integrity and wisdom.



With a deep love of architecture, he conceptualized and built their first home in Medina, and then a noteworthy contemporary family home on Clyde Hill. Fred enjoyed music and woodworking, was an avid traveler, photographer, winemaker and a lifelong athlete. His sense of humor was well-known; he especially impressed upon his daughters the importance of appreciating both the sophisticated and the silly. Fred's family occupied a large part of his heart and he remained very close to his sister and daughters. He was a loving and generous Pepe and uncle to his grandchildren and nephew.



He spent the last 30 years residing in both France and Seattle, ultimately living out his final years in the beautiful town of Villeneuve-Loubet in the south of France with his beloved wife He;lne of 36 years. They enjoyed many years of adventure and travel together.



He is survived by his widow He;lne Greissler-Willis, his daughters Diana Stilson (Roger) and Elizabeth Bluechel (Turner), his sister Lee Willis (Rick Hermann), nephew Eli Hermann and grandchildren Jack Stilson, Carly Stilson, Laurel Bluechel and Callaghan Bluechel.



Fred will be missed greatly and lovingly remembered by family and friends.



A private memorial service for immediate family members will be held this summer.



In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed to the Northwest Parkinsons Foundation: nwpf.org Published in The Seattle Times on June 2, 2019