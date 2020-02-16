|
|
Fred Henry Esch
Fred Esch, 83, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Alvin and Jean Esch, as a young boy moved to Wenatchee, WA. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1956 and attended college in Washington and Hawaii. He worked in education in the Seattle area then as a Record Administrator for Attorney firm Riddell, Williams. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends and gourmet cooking. He will be remembered for his fun sense of humor, wit and kindness.
Thank you to Good Shepherd Home and Kline Galland Hospice for their loving care. Remembrances may be left at www.Bartonfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020