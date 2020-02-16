Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Esch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Henry Esch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Henry Esch Obituary
Fred Henry Esch

Fred Esch, 83, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Alvin and Jean Esch, as a young boy moved to Wenatchee, WA. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1956 and attended college in Washington and Hawaii. He worked in education in the Seattle area then as a Record Administrator for Attorney firm Riddell, Williams. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends and gourmet cooking. He will be remembered for his fun sense of humor, wit and kindness.

Thank you to Good Shepherd Home and Kline Galland Hospice for their loving care. Remembrances may be left at www.Bartonfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -